Delicious Home-Cooked Catering
Feast Your Eyes, Feed Your Soul ....Catering with a taste of home.
Chef Alani grew up in Rome, a small city in central New York. After recently graduating from Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts with an Associates in Culinary Studies she is ready to hit the ground running! Alani has been in the kitchen since a young age with her grandmother preparing home style meals with big southern flavors. With roots from New Jersey to Louisiana alani has created menus to spice up any occasion. As a mother to two small girls and a teenager she spends her time baking and creating new dishes and combinations! With help from her partner Justin making her dreams come true, We are pleased to serve you!
Justin is business owner along side Alani. Besides growing their beautiful family he handles everything behind the scenes. mainly, but not limited to advertising, marketing and soo much more!
We started A Taste of Home Catering with a simple goal in mind: to create a meal for any occasion with affordable elegance and the taste of home! Let us take the hassle out of catering for you!
At A Taste of Home Catering, we believe that building a strong and supportive community is key to our success. We are here to feed any of your party needs! From appetizers for the small office party, to the 3 course birthday dinner you've been dying to plan! We have the perfect taste for any occasion!
We've built selectable menus with some of our best dishes to choose from at the tips of your fingers. Our platform comes with easy selection and menu creation for you and the chef to see the process as we create your special event menus!
A Taste of Home Catering will bring a sense of home to any event from a small birthday party to a fine dining event. We service small weddings,rehearsal dinners, outside get together and more! We work with you to create an exceptional and memorable dining experience.
Multi-Course Is a more elaborate dining experience in your own environment. Dinner is served in courses. We provide silverware, plate ware and clean up! pricing based on party size.
Family style consists of platters of food that are brought to the table and shared. Also could be served as buffet style. This experience is more casual than the Multi-Course.
For any event or occasion let A Taste Of Home create a lovely sweet table for you! From chocolate dipped pretzels to small pies for your occasions! Lets create a beautiful event.
Looking to have a special night with your love? Looking to have a dinner with friends to celebrate a promotion. We will design a night filled with great food and drinks on a more intimate scale.
From a selection of baked goods to sweet treats. We make customized baskets for any event or occasion just to say brighten up someone's day! We even offer a variety of breads and brakefast baskets for your everyday liking.
Homemade Banana Muffins
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours. Willing to travel so give us a look!
Cambridge, New York, United States
